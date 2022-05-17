On Monday, Special Director General of Assam Police, Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi was appointed as the new DGP of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Government has appointed Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi the Director General of Meghalaya Police.

He was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of 1991 batch. The appointment comes into effect from the date of taking over of charge, according to an official communique.

His appointment came following the retirement of R Chandranathan on December 31, 2021, the UPSC cleared the names of three candidates for the state’s senior police position.

The UPSC had shortlisted Mukesh Agarwal, KV Singh Deo (both 1989 batch) and Lajja Ram Bishnoi (Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS Officer of 1991 batch) for the position of DGP of Meghalaya.

Dr. Bishnoi is currently the Special Director General of the Assam Police Force (Training and Armed Police). Bishnoi, a veterinary science postgraduate, will succeed Idashisha Nongrang, who is currently serving as the acting DGP of Meghalaya.