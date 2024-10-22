A special NIA court on Tuesday framed charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and his three associates under sections of the stringent UAPA and IPC for their alleged role in the anti-CAA agitation.

Special NIA Judge SK Sharma framed charges against Gogoi under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promotion of enmity), and 153B that deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, his counsel Santanu Borthakur said.

On the other hand, charges were framed under Section 18 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC against Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar, he added.

The framing of charges is a significant development in the case, which has drawn widespread attention and debate over the use of stringent laws against protesters.



Also Read: Assam: Police jawan's alleged affair sparks tension in Morigaon district

The court's decision marks the beginning of the trial process, where evidence will be presented, and witnesses will be examined.

The anti-CAA protests had erupted across the country, with Assam witnessing some of the most intense demonstrations.

The CAA, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from neighbouring countries, has been criticised for being discriminatory and against the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution.



This is a breaking story.