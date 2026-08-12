‘Special spiritual connection’: West Bengal announces Rs 10 crore aid for flood-hit Assam

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on August 12 announced Rs 10 crore in financial assistance to flood-hit Assam, describing the situation in the neighbouring state as “terrifying”.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, Adhikari said the assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also claimed that more than 100 people had died in the floods in Assam.

“The situation in neighbouring Assam is terrifying. We have a special spiritual connection with Assam,” Adhikari said.

He noted that several states, including Manipur and Chhattisgarh, had already announced assistance for Assam.

“Several states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh have announced assistance to Assam. We will also provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Assam,” he said.

Assam has been battling severe flooding, with large parts of the state affected by rising waters and widespread damage.