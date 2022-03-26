Around 700 Assam special TET qualified teachers protested in Guwahati on Friday, demanding the state government to appoint them as promised. The protesters passed the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) special TET examination for Lower Primary level teachers in 2021.

These teachers have been teaching under Sarva Shiksha for the last 10-12 years. They were not given appointment letters, however, because they lacked a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed degree).The candidates later passed the special TET examination with all required degrees.

TET candidates later passed the special TET examination with all mandatory degrees. According to the protesters, the state government is no longer keeping their promises.

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/tet-teachers-protest/

Kokrajhar witnesses massive protest by special tet qualified candidates. The Protesters' demands include filling empty elementary and secondary school positions. "All we asked from the government was to place us in the empty position BTR primary and Higher Secondary schools, and all the special TET passed applicants should be given priority," said a TET qualified teacher.

According to reports, the state administration did not appoint 667 teachers who passed the special TET. Protesters also requested that their appointment get to made before March 31. If their demands were not met, the teachers threatened the government with suicide attempts.