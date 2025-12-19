Special trains to run between Guwahati and Aizawl during Christmas: Mizoram MP

Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena said that the Railways will operate two special trains between Guwahati and Aizawl during the Christmas festivities to meet the surge in passenger demand.



Vanlalvena said he had requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to arrange special services on the Guwahati–Aizawl (Sairang) route due to heavy rush during the festive season. The minister accepted the request and approved the operation of two special trains, he added.



According to the MP, the 14-coach special trains will run from Guwahati to Aizawl on December 22 and 24, and return from Aizawl to Guwahati on December 23 and 25, respectively.



He said the special services will benefit passengers travelling home for Christmas and the New Year. The arrangement will also help residents of Mizoram and Manipur living in Delhi and other metropolitan cities who were unable to secure direct train tickets to Aizawl, allowing them to travel via Guwahati on the special trains.



Vanlalvena further noted that Mizoram has emerged as a key transit route for Kuki-Zo people from Manipur, who are travelling to other parts of the country or returning to their villages after ethnic violence forced many to avoid the Imphal route.

