The All Assam Disabled Person Association have launched a state wide protests demanding appointment of 4196 disabled persons in fourth grade posts in various government departments of Assam.

The protesters sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Collector by carrying out a protest programme at the initiative of Barpeta District Disabled person’s Association in Barpeta.

Specially-abled persons from Barpeta district marched from Barpeta district Disabled Persons Association Office and appeared before the district collector's office. The protesting specially-abled persons sat in the middle of the road in front of the district collector's office and protested as the district collector's representative did not want to accept the memorandum. Later assistant commissioner Dipankar Kalita appeared on behalf of the district collector and accepted the memorandum of the Association.

“It has been our long-standing demand. For the past 6 months we have been continuously demanding the government to fulfil our demands but in vain. The government has announced the merit list of 4196 disabled persons but no appointments have been made yet. The viva for the exams were conducted in the year 2021 following which we were called for a personal interview but no merit list has been released nor any reports on any appointment for the exams. There are more than 3500 posts backlog in various departments. If the state government clears the backlog, we would be then satisfied. The Chief Minister has only announced the news of appointment but no appointments have been made yet,” said one of the specially-abled protesters.

The memorandum is to ensure the jobs of all the disabled persons who are included in the merit list of the fourth class job.