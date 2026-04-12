Specially abled student from Assam's Bongaigaon passes HSLC with distinction

In an inspiring story of determination and family support, a hearing and speech-impaired student from Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has successfully passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination with distinction.

Nasrin Ahmed, a student of Balapara Jatiya Vidyalaya in Jogighopa, secured 62 per cent in the examination, bringing pride to her family and the local community. Despite her disability, Nasrin demonstrated remarkable perseverance and dedication to her studies.

A significant contributor to her success was her younger sister, Najnin Ahmed, who played a vital role in supporting Nasrin’s education. Najnin, herself a meritorious student, scored 70 per cent in the same examination. She consistently assisted her sister with studies, even at the cost of her own academic time, ensuring that Nasrin could overcome the challenges posed by her disability.

Nasrin is the daughter of Anowar Hussain, a science teacher at a provincialised school, and a resident of Beltoli village in Jogighopa. The family, which faces financial constraints, found it difficult to meet the educational expenses of their daughters. Despite these hardships, both sisters remained committed to their studies.

Teachers at the school initially faced challenges in educating Nasrin due to her inability to hear and speak. However, with the unwavering support of her sister and the encouragement of her family and educators, she was able to achieve academic success.

Expressing her happiness, Najnin said she feels proud of her sister’s accomplishment. The achievement of both sisters has been widely appreciated, and their success has brought joy and pride to the entire region.

Their story stands as a testament to resilience, sibling support, and the importance of inclusive education, inspiring many within the community.