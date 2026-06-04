Speculation mounts over Assam cabinet expansion; probable list of ministers emerges ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Political circles in Assam are abuzz with speculation ahead of the much-anticipated expansion of the state cabinet, scheduled to take place on June 5 at the Jyoti Bishnu Kala Mandir in Guwahati.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to begin at 12:45 pm, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expected to induct several ministers into the council of ministers as part of a significant reshuffle and expansion exercise.

While the government has not officially announced the names of those set to take oath, a probable list of ministers has surfaced, triggering intense discussions within political and administrative circles.

According to sources, the likely inductees include Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Ashwini Rai Sarkar, Bolin Chetia, Tuliram Ronghang, Sushanta Borgohain, Mayur Borgohain and Dharmeswar Konwar.

Sources further indicate that either Krishnendu Paul or Rajdeep Roy may find a place in the cabinet, while one among Padma Hazarika and Bhupen Borah is also being considered for induction.

The cabinet expansion is being closely watched as it comes at a crucial juncture ahead of swearing-in ceremony.

However, the final composition of the cabinet will only become clear once the official announcement is made and the ministers take oath on June 5.

Senior BJP leaders, alliance partners, legislators and government officials are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.