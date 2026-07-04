Speeding biker killed after crashing into GMC road-cleaning vehicle on Guwahati's Rukminigaon flyover

A speeding motorcyclist was killed in a tragic road accident on the Rukminigaon flyover in Guwahati on late night of July 4 after his bike rammed into a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) road-cleaning vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Divyanshu Agarwal, who died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

According to preliminary information, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed when it crashed into the GMC vehicle engaged in road-cleaning operations on the flyover.

The body has been shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.