Speeding car crashes into garage in Assam's Tinsukia, one critically injured

A garage worker was critically injured after a speeding car crashed into parked two-wheelers and overturned along National Highway 315 at Dehing Tea Estate in Assam's Tinsukia district on the morning of July 3.

According to eyewitnesses, a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 23 G 8598 lost control and rammed into five to six motorcycles and scooters parked outside a garage in the Dehing Tea Estate area under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency.

The force of the impact severely damaged the parked two-wheelers, while the car overturned and landed by the roadside.

The injured man, identified as Pappu Shah (32), who works at the garage, suffered serious head injuries in the crash. Local residents rushed him to Margherita FRU/Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital for advanced treatment due to the severity of his condition.

The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene soon after the accident.

Police from Margherita reached the spot, inspected the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.