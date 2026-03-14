Speeding dumper rams into e-rickshaw in Assam’s Morigaon, three injured

A speeding dumper truck on March 14, rammed into a passenger-carrying e-rickshaw in Assam's Morigaon, leaving three people injured.



The incident occurred in front of Morigaon Higher Secondary Multipurpose School, a crowded stretch in the town centre where traffic movement and pedestrian activity remain high during the day.



According to eyewitness accounts, a dumper truck bearing registration number AS-05-C-7442 was travelling at high speed when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then crashed into an e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-21-ER-2256, which was approaching from the opposite direction.



The impact of the collision was severe, leaving two passengers travelling in the e-rickshaw seriously injured. The driver of the dumper truck also reportedly sustained injuries in the crash.



The sudden accident created panic in the locality as bystanders rushed to assist the victims. Local residents, along with police personnel, quickly reached the scene and carried out rescue efforts.



All three injured individuals were immediately shifted to Morigaon Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Hospital sources said the injured are currently under observation.