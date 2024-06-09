A speeding dumper caused significant damage in Mejenga near St. Peter's School today, as it collided with multiple electric poles and iron gates of residences.

The incident occurred on the road connecting Nazira and Amguri in Assa,'s Sivasagar.

The dumper, bearing the registration number AS 04 BC 2656, wreaked havoc as it raced through the streets, ultimately crashing through a gate and entering an intersection.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Residents have expressed their frustration and concern over the dumper's high-speed presence on the roads, noting that such reckless driving has been a persistent issue, overwhelming the general public.

While the eastern part of the town dealt with the aftermath, local authorities are expected to investigate the incident and address the ongoing concerns about road safety and regulation of heavy vehicles.