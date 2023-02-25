SpiceJet, one of India's leading low-cost airlines, has announced the launch of a direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong, according to officials. The flight service will operate on Mondays and Fridays, the airline said.

The inaugural flight landed at the Shillong airport from Delhi on February 24 with 18 passengers onboard. The same flight took off with 12 outbound passengers, a spokesperson for the airport said. Senior government officials, including Transport Department Secretary H Kharmalki and MTC MD KL Nongbri, were present at the airport to welcome the flight.

SpiceJet is the third airline to start scheduled flights from Shillong, following Indigo and Alliance Air. In January, SpiceJet had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Meghalaya government to connect the Meghalaya capital with the national capital.

Previously, Fly Big airlines had operated the Shillong-Delhi route, but their MoU was withdrawn last year. With the launch of the new service, SpiceJet aims to provide better connectivity and convenience to passengers travelling between the two cities.