The Assamese diaspora in Bengaluru marked the beginning of new year celebrating the much loved, Rongali or Bohag Bihu. The 23rd Spring Festival was joyfully commemorated by the Assam Society of Bangalore on Sunday, April 7th, at the scenic HSR Layout in Bangalore.

The event featured a lineup of esteemed guests and performers. Among them was the renowned Assamese singer, Neel Akash, alongside Priyam Borpatra Gohain. Adding to the allure were popular YouTube influencers, Dimpu Baruah, and the multifaceted talented actress Yankee Parashar, who graced the occasion as the anchor for the event.

Drawing a crowd of around 4000 Assamese individuals, the festival resonated with cultural vibrancy. Attendees were treated to a medley of traditional performances, including the lively Bihuhusari, captivating Kannada dance routines, and the spirited Bihu Kuwari.

The venue was adorned with the colorful Assamese Gamocha flag intermingling with the Karnataka flag, symbolizing the unity amidst diversity celebrated at the event.

Distinguished personalities added to the grandeur of the occasion. Notable guests included Tejasvi Surya, the Member of Parliament representing Bangalore South, and Sathish Reddy, the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Bomnahalli constituency.

Culinary delights from the Northeast delighted the taste buds of attendees, as a North East food festival unfolded with around 15 stalls offering an array of delectable dishes.

Furthermore, the 10th Edition of the esteemed Shree Magazine was unveiled, marking a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of the community.

The significance of Rongali Bihu transcends geographical boundaries, serving as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural heritage and traditions cherished by the Assamese community.

Despite being thousands of kilometers away from our homeland, the Assam Society of Bangalore remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Assamese culture, fostering a sense of unity and belonging among its members and the wider community.

Also read: Assam Society of Bangalore to kick off its 23rd edition of Spring Fest 2024 on April 7