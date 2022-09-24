A three-day Chintan Shivir is being organized in Kaziranga from today to September 26 to take Assam forward with well-planned new thinking in terms of social, cultural, spiritual, and economic development.

Notably on the first day of the Chintan Shivir India's spiritual leader Sadhguru was presented in the 'thinking camp' following which Sadhguru drove Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

Notably this comes after unveiling the statue of the rhino, wherein Sadhguru visited the park in the interiors of Kaziranga National Park by driving a jeep on his own. Notably, Sadhguru sat in the driver's seat along with Assam CM as the co-passenger.

CM Sarma was presented at the inauguration ceremony of this Chintan Shivir at The Borgas Resort in Kahora, Kaziranga on September 24.

On the first day of the Chintan Shivir, spiritual guru Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudeva presented and offered his valuable advice, whereas on the second day i.e. on September 25, spiritual guru Ravi Shankar will give the ace.

Speaking to the media Assam chief minister said, "From today the state government has orgainsed a 3-day Chintan Shivir in Kaziranga and here all the state department's heads are present along with the state ministers."

"In today's Chintan Shivir spiritual leader Sadhguru was present along with us and tomorrow morning Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be among us," CM Sarma added.

Meanwhile on the final day of the Chintan Shivir, the advisory council of the economic council of Prime Minister Office will also take part in the event.

The three-day event will be attended by chief secretaries of several states including Assam namely Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Commissioners of Survey, Settlement and Land Information Departments of Karnataka, besides heads in-charge of various departments of Assam and high-ranking officials.

On the first day of Chintan Shivir, Sadhguru gave important speeches for the formation of the necessary vision for the formation of an attitude dedicated to the service of public welfare through physical and mental excellence and for the overall development.

The Chintan Shivir over three days will have elaborate discussions and deliberations involving the Chief Minister, other cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats of the state, bureaucrats from other states, functionaries from Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam was once a very flourishing state and its State GDP growth was more than the national average. The per capita income of the state was also more than the national average, he said.

Though the state is contributing greatly to growth of the nation, in the last 75 years the growth of the state has not been as encouraging as it should have been. Referring to the devastation caused by the great earthquake and subsequent floods and other developments, the Chief Minister said that all these had a negative effect on common psychology of the people.

However, making a turn around, the present State government with the able guidance of the Central government has unleashed a series of activities which have given a new momentum to the development of the state. The government has already ventured into a journey to steer the state to a robust growth trajectory, the Chief Minister said adding that the State government is encouraging a vision which has emerged from that sense of responsibility.

The Chief Minister thanked Sadhguru for having come all the way to Kaziranga to address the Chintan Shivir. He said Sadguru's wisdom and his idea would really help the government to build and promote a socio-cultural-economic and academic empowerment narrative in the state to spread the fruits of development to all sections of the state.

Sadhguru also addressed the congregation at the Chintan Shivir. Chief Minister also signed an MoU on behalf of the state government with Sadhguru who represented Isha Foundation. The MoU signed on 'Save Soil Movement' will essentially guide the state on sustainable use of soil for agricultural practices.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Sadhguru. These rhino statues have been created using the ashes collected from burning rhino horns.

It may be noted that on 22nd September 2021, the government made a history when a stockpile of 2479 rhino horns were consigned to flames to send across strong message to the poachers and illegal horn traders that rhino horns have no medicinal value. The rhino statues thus created is an attempt to immortalise the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam's pride, the great one horned rhinoceros.

The Chief Minister along with Sadhguru also opened the Kaziranga National Park for the tourists for this season. On this occasion, Sadhguru led a jeep Safari from Mihimukh when he drove a jeep with the Chief Minister sitting alongside.

The sole motive of organising Chintan Shivir is to understand how we can take forward the state of Assam till 2026 and they way to achive the same.

It is to be mentioned here that when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he used to organise such Chintan Shivir every year, hence taking his foot steps Assam Chief Minister has also started implementing Chintan Shivir in the state of Assam.