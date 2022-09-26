In an effort to provide a clean and affordable lighting solution to rural Assam, the spiritual leader and the founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar donated solar lamps worth 1 crore to the remote areas of Assam and it will soon be distributed among the masses, assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“On the 18th of this month, solar lamps worth 1 Crore have been donated by the @ArtofLiving to light homes in remote areas of Assam. The Hon. CM @himantabiswa has most graciously accepted to have them distributed”, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wrote in a Twitter post.

On the 18th of this month, solar lamps worth 1 Crore have been donated by the @ArtofLiving to light homes in remote areas of Assam. The Hon. CM @himantabiswa has most graciously accepted to have them distributed. — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) September 26, 2022

With the ‘Light a home’ initiative, the Art of Living has reached hard-to-access villages like Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh, which can only be reached by foot, and river islands in Assam.

They have brought solar energy-based lighting solutions to more than 90,000 people in remote locations and have provided employment opportunities to many of them.