According to an intelligence report shared by Special Branch, Assam and developing on those inputs, Barpeta Police apprehended 5 persons last night from Howly, Barpeta, and Kalgachia Police Stations area for their links with an important Jihadi outfit based out of Bangladesh having affiliation to Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

Al- Qaeda is officially known as Qaeda al-Jihad.

There are terror operatives going on in Kalgachia, Howly in Barpeta.

During preliminary inquiry conducted so far, it is found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid @ Mohammad Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered India and was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid.

Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman had successfully indoctrinated and motivated 4 others to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to developing Barpeta district as a base for Jihadi work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaida and its

related organization.

The accused tried to develop Barpeta as a 'Jihadi Base'.

Incriminating documents and electronic devices were recovered from their

possession.

The apprehended persons are Md. Suman @ Saiful Islam@ Haroon Rashid Dhakaliapara from Atadi village, post- Araihazar Bangladesh; Khairul Islam son of Shahjahan Ali from Balapathar village, post- Kalgachia; Badshah Suleiman Khan son of Nurul Islam and Noushad Ali son of Afser Ali both are from Kharbali village, post- Kalgachia and Taimur Rahman Khan son of Lt. Ahmad Ali Khan from Dhakaliapara village, post- Howly.

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