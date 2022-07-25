Amid the hue-and-cry over Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s allegations of “mental harassment” ahead of the Commonwealth Games, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sought to make arrangements for the accreditation of Lovlina’s coach.

“We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain,” the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, posted via its official Twitter handle moments earlier.

After Lovlina’s post went viral, Ashutosh Dubey, an advocate, tagged Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju and asked them to probe the matter.

The Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist had earlier alleged that her coach was not being allowed to enter the Commonwealth Games village and was being made to wait outside. She said that “politics” could affect her training for the ensuing games and rued that she was being subjected to “mental harassment.”

Borgohain, who is only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, further alleged that her coaches are not being added to the camps despite several requests, and one of them, Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung, is not being allowed to enter the Commonwealth Village 8 days ahead of the competition.

Her other coach has been flown back to India, Borgohain further alleged.

"I do not want to ruin my Commonwealth Games due to this ongoing politics, and I hope I will be able to break through this politics to earn a medal for my country. Jai Hind, "she added further.

The Olympian’s post spread like wildfire on Twitter, where it has so far managed to secure over 22,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Meanwhile, the star boxer’s father, Tiken Borgohain, has revealed that she did not share her troubles with her family.

Interacting with India Today NE from the family’s Golaghat residence, Borgohain said: “She (Lovlina) has not informed us about it, and we are getting to know about it only now. She never mentioned that her coaches are being changed, among other things. Maybe she did not want to share those issues with us. I was not aware of these things and only got to know that she had tweeted about it now.”