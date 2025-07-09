Spurned youth throws pork at Guwahati mosque to frame girl, arrested

Dispur Police in Guwahati have arrested a youth for throwing a packet of pork at a mosque in Panjabari with the apparent intention of framing a girl who had rejected his romantic proposal.

The accused, identified as Mridupawan Pathak, reportedly threw the packet containing pork onto the premises of the mosque. Inside the packet, police discovered a note with a girl’s name and phone number.

According to police sources, Pathak had proposed to the girl, but after she rejected him, he allegedly tried to implicate her by linking her name to an act intended to hurt religious sentiments.

The incident was captured on CCTV, leading to his swift identification and arrest.

Authorities have condemned the act as an attempt to incite communal tension and misuse personal grievances.

Legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the IPC, and an investigation is ongoing.



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