Sri Sri Madhupur Satra’s Deka Satradhikar Madhav Dev Mahanta wins young writer award

In a significant boost to the state’s literary landscape, Madhav Dev Mahanta, the Deka Satradhikar of the historic Sri Sri Madhupur Satra in Coochbehar, has been selected for the prestigious YUVA LEKHAK SANMAN - 2025, the devotees of Madhupur Satra have expressed immense pride in Mahanta's achievement, viewing it as a milestone for the literary heritage.

A resident of Nalboragaon in the Nagaon district, Mahanta is part of a distinguished group of 818 young writers chosen from across Assam for this honor. The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will formally present the prize money and citations to the awardees.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on the opening day of the state's premier literary event on December 24, at Assam Book Fair Premises, Veterinary College Grounds, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The selection of Madhav Dev Mahanta is seen as a bridge between traditional spiritual leadership and modern literary contribution. As the Deka Satradhikar of Sri Sri Madhupur Satra, his recognition highlights the continuing intellectual vitality emerging from Assam’s Satra institutions.

Mahanta’s selection from a pool of over 800 participants underscores the rigorous talent hunt conducted under the ‘Young Writer Award’ initiative, aimed at nurturing the next generation of Assamese thinkers and authors.

The presentation of these awards aligns with the state government's ongoing efforts to promote a robust reading and writing culture. The Assam Book Fair, which runs from December 24 to January 6, provides a high-profile platform for these young writers to showcase their work to thousands of visitors.