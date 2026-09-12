Srimanta Sankardev strengthened India’s cultural unity, enriched Assamese society: Himanta on Tirobhav Tithi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 12, paid tribute to Vaishnavite saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev on his Tirobhav Tithi, describing him as one of the great Vaishnavite saints of Bharat.

In a post on X, Sarma said Sankardev's spiritual vision strengthened the civilisational and cultural unity of the country.

“Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was one of the great Vaishnavite saints of Bharat, whose spiritual vision strengthened the civilisational and cultural unity of our nation,” Sarma said.





Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was one of the great Vaishnavite saints of Bharat, whose spiritual vision strengthened the civilisational and cultural unity of our nation.



Through his profound teachings, art and literature, Gurujona enriched Assamese society while carrying the… pic.twitter.com/vNlz6M33Aa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2026

The chief minister said Sankardev enriched Assamese society through his teachings, art and literature, while carrying the values of Sanatan Dharma to successive generations.

“Through his profound teachings, art and literature, Gurujona enriched Assamese society while carrying the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma to generations,” he said.

Sarma offered his tributes at the “holy feet” of Sankardev on the saint's sacred Tirobhav Tithi.

Srimanta Sankardev, who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries, is widely regarded as the founder of the Ekasarana Naam Dharma and played a major role in shaping Assam's religious, cultural and literary traditions.