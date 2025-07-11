Srishti Rongpipi becomes first Karbi scholar to enter Oxford’s elite MSc programme

In a landmark achievement that has filled the Karbi community and Northeast India with pride, Srishti Rongpipi has secured admission to the University of Oxford’s prestigious MSc in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation — becoming the first Karbi scholar to be accepted into the globally top-ranked university.

The programme at Oxford, ranked #1 by Times Higher Education 2025 and #3 by QS World Rankings, selects candidates through a highly competitive global process. Ms. Rongpipi’s selection stands as a testament to her academic brilliance, deep commitment to social development, and years of professional research experience.

Born on March 31, 1996, to retired Wing Commander Prasanta Kumar Rongpi and Reema Teronpi, Srishti’s journey began in Diphu. After her early schooling at Mount Calvary School, she moved to Shillong’s St. Mary’s School, where she excelled both in academics and athletics—winning the Best Athlete Award in 2012 and scoring 90% in her Class X board exams.

She continued her academic success at Army Public School, Narengi, Guwahati, scoring 94% in Class XII. Her passion for understanding human behavior led her to pursue Psychology at Jesus and Mary College (University of Delhi), where she served as President of the Debating Society in 2016–17.



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Following a brief stint preparing for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and clearing the Prelims in 2020, she shifted focus to public policy. She earned her Master of Public Policy from the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore — graduating with distinction. Recruited directly from campus, she joined Sambodhi Research and Communications, gaining four years of hands-on experience in evidence-based development work and social policy evaluation.

Ms. Rongpipi's admission to Oxford is not only a personal milestone but also carries immense symbolic value for the Karbi community. Her father, Wg. Cdr. Prasanta Kumar Rongpi, holds the distinction of being the first Karbi to join Sainik School, the National Defence Academy (NDA), and to serve as a commissioned Indian Air Force pilot. He has been honoured with the Best Karpipo Award by the Karbi Riso Adorbar and the Youth Icon Award by the Karbi Cultural Society for his pioneering achievements.

Oxford’s MSc programme is tailored for professionals committed to designing and evaluating impactful public policies using rigorous empirical methods—an ideal fit for Ms. Rongpipi’s trajectory. She is expected to begin her course on October 6, 2025, and will travel to the UK in late September.

As the first Karbi scholar to break into Oxford’s hallowed halls, Srishti Rongpipi is more than an individual success story — she is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring youth from tribal and underrepresented communities across India.

Srishti Rongpipi is Karbi pride personified.