Assam CM joins 500+ BJP workers for PM Modi’s 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the BJP state headquarters in Dispur, along with more than 500 party workers, according to a party release.

Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia attended the programme at Booth No. 169 under Bahini Mandal of the New Guwahati Assembly Constituency.

According to Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, BJP workers across the state participated in the programme, with the episode being heard at more than 25,000 booths across 433 mandals in 39 organisational districts.

In the latest episode, Prime Minister Modi discussed a range of issues, including drug-free India, women’s empowerment, technology, history, cleanliness, innovation and agriculture.

Modi highlighted the Pradhan Mantri SwaNidhi Scheme, noting that more than 46 per cent of its beneficiaries are women who have become economically self-reliant through small businesses and local enterprises.

He also spoke about the growing participation of Indian women in space science, referring to the Mission ShaktiSat initiative and the observance of International Space Science Day.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s historical heritage, including the 600-year rule of the Ahom dynasty in Assam, through a website developed by a Mumbai-based engineer.

He further cited the example of Vaishali Puro from Phek district in Nagaland, who has achieved self-reliance through floriculture and supplies and exports flowers to different parts of the country.

Ahead of the festive season and Vishwakarma Puja, Modi also urged citizens to support local artisans and Indian-made products, reiterating the message of “Vocal for Local.”