SSB and Assam police arrest two with illegal weapons in joint operation at Gossaigaon's Chowdhary Ghat

In a major crackdown, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along with local police apprehended two individuals and recovered illegal weapons during a joint operation in the Chowdhary Ghat area under Gossaigaon of Kokrajhar district on Monday, March 16.

The operation was carried out by the Border Out Post (BOP) Jamdwar of the 31st Battalion SSB, Gossaigaon, in coordination with police personnel from the Saraibil Police Out Post under Assam Police.

According to officials, the operation was conducted based on confidential intelligence inputs. Acting on the information, the joint team launched a search operation in the area and noticed two individuals involved in suspicious activities.

The accused were identified as Raban Soren and Outal Islahari. During the search, security personnel recovered two country-made firearms, two spears, arrows, and other objectionable items from their possession. The recovered weapons were seized following due legal procedures.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Second-in-Command and Officiating Commandant Jeet Singh of the 31st Battalion SSB. The team was led by Deputy Commandant Pranava Shukla, with the participation of Assistant Commandant Navneet Prabhakar, Inspector (GD) Arjun Ekka, and other SSB personnel.

The apprehended individuals have been handed over to the local police for necessary legal action, and further investigation is underway.