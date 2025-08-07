SSB Chief reviews border preparedness along Indo-Bhutan frontier in Assam

Amrit Mohan Prasad, IPS, Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), undertook a two-day inspection tour of the Indo-Bhutan border under the Area of Responsibility (AoR) of Frontier Guwahati.

The visit commenced on August 6 with DG Prasad's arrival at the 31st Battalion, SSB, Gossaigaon, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Inspector General Sudhir Verma. The Director General paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Martyr Memorial, honoring the supreme sacrifices made by the force.

DG Prasad conducted an extensive review of the border security scenario and operational preparedness, interacting directly with jawans to understand their challenges and issuing necessary directives for enhancing readiness and morale.

His itinerary further included visits to the 15th Battalion, SSB, Kajalgaon, and the Sector Headquarters in Bongaigaon, where he engaged with officers and troops, assessing on-ground conditions and the efficiency of border management mechanisms.

On August 7, the DG visited the Frontier Headquarters in Guwahati, where he was presented with a Guard of Honour. During a Sainik Sammelan, he interacted with force personnel, assured prompt redressal of their concerns, and emphasized the importance of healthy living, physical fitness, sports participation, and the integration of modern technology for more effective border operations.

DG Prasad also highlighted improvements in the welfare schemes implemented for SSB personnel, underscoring the force’s commitment to holistic well-being.

A high-level review meeting was convened with the Inspector General of Frontier Guwahati and Commanders, where DG Prasad stressed the importance of technological and structural advancement of the force and the development of rural border regions.

Parallelly, Shikha Prasad, President of the SSB Wives Welfare Association (Sandiksha), met with families at Frontier Headquarters Guwahati and the 1st Battalion, Sonapur. She was warmly received by Regional President Rani Anuradha and took stock of ongoing Sandiksha activities, while also sharing updates on welfare initiatives for families of force personnel.

Sudhir Verma extended heartfelt thanks to the Director General for his visit, leadership, and valuable guidance. Other senior officials, including Shri Neeraj Chand, DIG (Admn/Ops), Arvind Verma, Commandant (Admn), and Sunil Kaushik, Commandant of the 1st Battalion, Sonapur, were present during the two-day visit.