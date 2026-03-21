SSB chief reviews poll preparedness and border security during Assam visit

Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal Sanjay Singhal on March 21 reviewed the force’s preparedness to ensure free, fair and peaceful Assembly elections in Assam during a day-long visit to the state.



Singhal, who heads the force responsible for guarding the India-Bhutan border in Assam, held meetings with senior officials and assessed security arrangements ahead of the April 9 polls.



He was received at Guwahati airport by Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier Sudhir Verma and later visited the Sector Headquarters at Rangia. The DG chaired a meeting with SSB nodal officers deployed for election duty, including ad hoc commandants, district coordination officers and company commanders, and issued directions to ensure smooth polling.



Later in the day, Singhal visited Udalguri district, where he reviewed law and order preparedness with district superintendents of police and interacted with personnel deployed on election duty.



The DG also inspected the Darranga–Samdrup Jongkhar trade transit route along the India-Bhutan border. During the visit, he interacted with Bhutanese officials and members of the local administration and inspected the Integrated Check Post at Darranga. He stressed the increased use of modern technological tools for effective border monitoring.



Singhal further visited a Border Out Post and addressed personnel at a Sainik Sammelan, urging them to maintain good health and strengthen operational preparedness.



The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.