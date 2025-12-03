SSB personnel from Dhubri dies of suspected cardiac arrest in Arunachal's Dirang, villagers mourn death

A pall of gloom has descended over Lalkura Part-I village in Assam’s Dhubri district following the sudden death of SSB constable Manik Roy, who was serving with the 30 Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.



The 40-year-old jawan reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, December 3 while on duty and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dirang, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest cardiac arrest as the cause of death.



Roy’s passing has devastated his family and community. He leaves behind his 70-year-old mother, Rena Bala Roy, who is now grappling with the loss of her only son. His wife, Chandana Roy, is left to care for their two young children—a nine-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl—both too young to comprehend their father’s untimely demise.



Colleagues and villagers remembered Manik as a humble and dedicated serviceman who worked tirelessly in the remote postings of Arunachal Pradesh to provide his family a secure future. “He always dreamt of giving his children every comfort he never had,” a neighbour said, tearfully recalling his quiet nature and kindness.



His mortal remains are being brought home to Dhubri, where the community prepares to bid a final farewell. The loss of a young soldier, a caring father, and a loving son has cast a deep shadow over the village, leaving many in grief as they stand by the bereaved family in this moment of irreparable loss.