Assam: SSB Sonapur leads anti-drug awareness campaign ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse

The 1st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, conducted a targeted awareness campaign at Chamata Pathar High School, Sonapur, ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is globally observed on June 26.

The campaign, held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, brought together 15 SSB personnel, 150 students, and 5 teachers, along with the local village community, aiming to sensitize young minds and tribal populations about the perils of drug addiction and the threats posed by illegal narcotics trafficking.

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day in 1987 to promote international cooperation in combating drug abuse and working towards a drug-free world. This year’s campaign by SSB emphasized not only the dangers of drug use but also highlighted preventive education, institutional capacity building, and the importance of rehabilitation, counseling, and treatment facilities.

Key objectives of the campaign included:

Preventing drug abuse through education

Raising awareness about addiction’s social and health impact

Empowering schools and communities as partners in prevention

Strengthening grassroots resistance against drug trafficking

Promoting access to treatment and reintegration services

SSB officials stressed the importance of engaging educational institutions and tribal communities in the anti-drug movement, considering their pivotal role in shaping future generations and influencing social behavior. The campaign served as a community outreach effort, reinforcing the force’s commitment to national integrity not just at borders, but within society as well.