After Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF), now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams will also be held in 13 regional languages including Assamese.

The question paper will also be set in the 13 regional languages of Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) authorised the decision to hold the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination and the CHSLE Examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English on Tuesday.

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In an official statement, the department said the question paper will also be set in the 13 regional languages of Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani.

“There had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things (review of the scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission). The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects,” the personnel, public grievances & pensions ministry stated.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to his Twitter handle wrote, "Under Hon PM's leadership, the impetus to empower our youth gains further momentum. After CAPF, now SSC exams will also be held in 13 regional languages including Assamese. This will give a level playing field to youngsters of Assam."