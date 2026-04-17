SSLC topper Emalton D. Marak felicitated at Career Guidance Programme in Assam-Meghalaya border's Kharkutta

A career guidance and felicitation programme for the top SSLC 2026 students was held at United Kharkutta Government Higher Secondary School along the Assam–Meghalaya border, bringing together students, educators, and local leaders in a celebration of academic excellence and youth empowerment.

Organised by Indigenous A-chik Youth Development Affairs (IAYDA), Kharkutta, and sponsored by Kharkutta MLA Rupert M. Momin under the Chief Minister’s Youth Development Scheme, the event featured motivational sessions, cultural performances, and student interactions. The programme began with an invocation followed by welcome addresses highlighting the importance of career planning for school-leavers.

A key highlight was the felicitation of SSLC achievers, including district rank holder Emalton D. Marak of St. Andrew Secondary School, Adokgre, who secured 10th rank. Sharing his experience, Marak credited consistent effort and community support for his success.

The career guidance session by Nocheng G. Momin provided insights into subject choices, competitive exams, and vocational opportunities. Addressing the gathering, Superintendent of Police Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao encouraged students to remain focused, maintain a positive mindset, and make use of digital resources for learning. Additional Deputy Commissioner Wosima W. Momin also reaffirmed administrative support for youth initiatives.

Chief guest Rupert M. Momin urged students to pursue higher education and assured continued support for developmental programmes. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, marking a collaborative effort to inspire and guide the next generation.