One person was killed and several others were injured after a stampede occurred at the Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.

A huge crowd of people going to their native places for Diwali had gathered at the station to travel to different states.

While boarding the train, a stampede occurred, killing one person, while several others fainted and were injured.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured.

Meanwhile, Surat's MP and state railways minister, Darshana Jardosh, visited the hospital to meet the injured.

Chief PRO, Sumit Thakor said, "In view of the festive season, this year, Western Railways have run 46 pairs special trains with about 400 trips covering Mumbai, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Over 7 lakh passengers are travelling to their destination using these trains"

"Keeping in view the festive rush, special arrangements have been made for crowd management. Nearly 165 RPF and GRP jawans have been deployed at Surat station and additional counters have been opened," he added.