The Assam government has decided to reward as many as 10 non-gazetted employees at the state level and 89 at district level in a bid to motivate them for their good performance.

Assam's Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah on Monday announced the names of 99 State Government employees who will be conferred with the Lok Seva Purashkar on the occasion of the first Lok Kalyan Divas on August 5 to commemorate the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

Employees who perform well will be awarded a one-year extension of service, pushing the age of superannuation to 61 years , and a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a citation, an official statement read.

For the evaluation and selection of the awardees, a screening committee and a state-level committee have been constituted, the statement added.

It further mentioned that the main criteria for selection for the awards will be work ethics, punctuality, integrity, and other measures decided by the committees.

The 89 people selected for the district-level award this time were picked from 259 nominations received from 35 districts and the 10 state-level awardees were chosen from 99 proposals submitted by various departments and directorates.

The State-level non-gazetted employees selected for the Lok Seva Puraskar include Subhra Deb, senior assistant at Assam Police Headquarters; Dipankar Bora, emergency rescuer at the Fire and Emergency Services; Jwngshar Basumatary, administrative assistant at the Hill Areas Department; Kaku Goswami, senior administrative assistant at the Departing of Housing and Urban Affairs; Mrinal Saikia, senior administrative assistant at the Finance (Establishment Branch) Department; Manish Das, senior administrative assistant at the Personnel (B) Department; Bornali Gogoi, senior administrative assistant at the General Administration Department; Dipankar Deka, junior administrative assistant at the AR&T & PPG Department; Baharul Islam Choudhury, peon at the General Administration Department (Nazarat branch); and Nabanita Gogoi, junior administrative assistant at the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.