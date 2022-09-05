On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Assam state education department will give away the award of outstanding teachers to 22 teachers on Monday. The award will be given at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Teachers from different districts of Assam will get this award. The awards are divided into three phases.

A total of 22 teachers in secondary, upper primary, and lower primary sections will be given these awards for the best teachers. The teachers who will be given the best Teacher Award by the Government for secondary education are-

Uday Shankar Gogoi of Dibrugarh, Aniruddha Phukan of Lakhimpur, Jagdish Chandra Sharma of Biswanath, Sujamuddin Ahmed of Goalpara, Chidananda Pathak of Golaghat, Bandana Hazarika & Sunil Koch of Dhemaji, Amarjyoti Borthakur and Manomohan Deb Nath of Sibsagarh district. Another awardee

teachers in secondary sections are Nripen Dutta of Nalbari district, Nirupam Nath of Cachar, Meenakumari Mandal of Bongaigaon, and Arun Chandra Nath of Darrang district.

Mohammed Yasin Ansari of Bongaigaon and Dashmukut Kewoot of Sonitpur district will receive the meritorious teacher award in the upper primary section.

In the lower primary section, Saraswati Dutta and Mrigendra Kalita of Kamrup, Dipali Deka of Dibrugarh, Risu Ingti of Biswanath district, Kusum Hazarika of Darrang, Anjana Koch of Lakhimpur, and Jiten Das of Charaideo have received this year's meritorious teacher awards.

Teachers Day 2022: History

It is true that teachers teach us important life lessons like how to overcome challenges and appreciate each day. They are regarded as each student's second parents as a result of this.

The term "Guru" has its roots in antiquity and is accorded top prominence. According to Hinduism, Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver), and Maheswara are the three gurus (the destroyer). They are revered as the Supreme Lords.

Teachers Day 2022: Significance

India commemorates "Teachers Day" on September 5, whereas the rest of the world does so on October 5. And the purpose of this day's celebration is to honour teachers everywhere.

Teachers Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's teachers' day is ‘Leading in crisis, reimaging the future.'