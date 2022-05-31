To give relief to flood and landslide affected families and immediate restoration of different sectors in Dima Hasao district, the State government has announced an immediate package of Rs. 50 crore.

The decision on the restoration package was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan on Monday, which was held to discuss about the restoration of Dima Hasao district. The Chief Minister also stressed on immediate steps for restoration of the critical sectors.

Under this package, Rs. 30 crore will be provided for immediate reconstruction of critical roads. On the otherhand, the state government will provide Rs. 2 lakh each to 590 families to reconstruct their damaged houses. A total amount of Rs. 11.80 crore will be allocated for this purpose. Out of the total restoration package, Rs. 23 crore will be provided from SDRF and Rs. 27 crore from SOPD.