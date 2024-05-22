Assam Government has compensated victims whose houses were demolished in Batadrava, Nagaon district, according to an affidavit submitted to the Gauhati High Court on May 22.

The state informed that two families with reinforced concrete (RCC) houses received Rs 12 lakh each, while four families with non-concrete houses were given Rs 2.5 lakh each.

However, the High Court questioned the government regarding the lack of action against the police officers responsible for the demolitions. The court had previously directed the state government to take measures against the officials involved.

Despite ongoing investigations, no punitive actions have been taken so far. The High Court has now instructed the state government to provide details of the actions planned against the officials within three weeks.

The court's scrutiny follows a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) numbered 8285/2022, accepted in response to the Batadrava incident.

In May 2022, the houses of the affected families were allegedly bulldozed following an arson attack on the Batadrava police station.