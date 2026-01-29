Statewide first-level checks of EVMs, VVPATs near completion as Assam gears up for Assembly polls

As part of preparations for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units is nearing completion across the state, the Election Department said on January 29.

According to a press note issued by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the FLC process has been successfully completed in 34 districts, barring Tamulpur, during the period from December 11, 2025 to January 9, 2026. The exercise was carried out strictly in line with the guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India and in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties to ensure transparency.

Following the completion of the checking process, a total of 43,348 Ballot Units (BU), 36,113 Control Units (CU), and 45,332 VVPAT units have been examined and found fit for deployment in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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The FLC for Tamulpur district is tentatively scheduled to be completed by February 18, 2026. The press note further stated that supplementary FLCs will also be required in most districts, as the machines were found to be inadequate during the first round of checking. These supplementary checks are also expected to be completed by the same date.

With the completion of both the initial and supplementary FLCs, Assam is expected to be fully prepared in terms of EVM and VVPAT availability for the conduct of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Department added.