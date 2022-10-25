Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika reacting strongly against the setting up of the Miya Museum in the Goalpara district stated that this act is nothing but stealing Assamese culture.

Speaking to the media the minister said, "The items which have been kept in the museum as per Miya tradition such as nagol, duwali, hatsaoni, fish catching instruments among others are owned and belong to the Assamese community."

Further, the minister stated that soon after the displeasure of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the Miya museum, the district administration sealed the museum, however, it is surprising how these people have come out suddenly and claimed the displayed items as part of their tradition.

"This is nothing but stealing Assamese culture", the minister added.

Pijush Hazarika also remarked that the Miya community took away the heritage items of Assamese people and displayed them in a PMAY-G house, which cannot be accepted.

Notably, the state government is not against the Miya community keeping their own items such as the "Lungi" but they should not take away items which have been part of Assam's heritage.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the minister said that the word Miya came to Assam only because of Congress as former MLA Sherman Ali was the one who proposed a Miya museum and it to be a conspiracy of the said party.

Earlier on October 25, Goalpara Police on October 25 detained the president of the Miya Parishad (Miya Council), M Mohor Ali, for inaugurating the Miya Museum in Assam's Goalpara.



The development comes after the Goalpara district administration sealed up the Miya Museum on October 25, a day after the museum was inaugurated by the Miya Parishad (Council) at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita under the district.

Ali was been picked up from Lakhipur and brought to Goalpara Sadar police station for interrogation.