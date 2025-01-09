The Vulture Breeding and Conservation Centre (VCBC) has unveiled a fascinating observation about Steppe eagles, known as the "Hunters in the Sky." Scientists Jay Gore and Sachin Ranade recently documented an intriguing aerial hunting behavior of these migratory birds, which has now been published in the renowned journal Indian Birds.



Steppe eagles, identified as migratory raptors in India, journey to the Indian subcontinent during winter and return to northern countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China in summer for breeding. Notably, these majestic birds are also the national birds of Kazakhstan and Egypt.



According to Ranade, these raptors, classified as apex predators, exhibit remarkable hunting prowess, preying on insects, reptiles, small mammals, and even scavenging on carcasses. Additionally, they have been observed to aggressively compete with and dominate other birds of prey, including buzzards, kites, and large owls. Interestingly, Steppe eagles are often sighted flying alongside vulture flocks.



The VCBC team noted a particularly striking behavior at Rani, Kamrup, where Steppe eagles engaged in midair hunting of small birds, such as swifts. "Despite their considerable size—ranging from 2.5 to 5 kg with a wingspan exceeding 8 feet—the eagles demonstrated remarkable agility. They not only captured their prey in midair but also consumed it on the wing," Ranade stated.



Ranade emphasized that this aerial hunting tactic, observed through binoculars, marks a significant addition to scientific knowledge about Steppe eagles. Recording these behaviors was challenging due to the high altitude of the events and the unpredictable outcomes of each hunt. He highlighted this as a prime example of dietary adaptation, which enhances the species' survival in the wild.