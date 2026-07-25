STF Assam arrests three in crackdown on suspected Pakistan-linked Shahzad Bhatti network

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, with the assistance of district police in Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta, carried out a coordinated operation on July 24 in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026, resulting in the apprehension of three suspected operatives allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).

According to the STF, the operation was launched following credible intelligence on the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti Network, which is alleged to be involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, establishment of sleeper cells and facilitation of terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

The investigation and intelligence inputs associated with the case indicate that the network allegedly operates in coordination with and under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through handlers based in Pakistan using encrypted communication channels.

The STF further stated that the network is believed to function through several front organisations, including Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which are allegedly used to conceal its operational structure and cross-border links.

Investigators said TTH had claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel on February 22 and May 24, 2026. The network's activities in Assam first came under scrutiny during an investigation in Nalbari district, which led to the arrest of an alleged operative on May 22, 2026.

During the latest operation, the STF apprehended Akramul Islam (26) of Beparipara in Dhubri district, Aminur Rahman (22) of Dhupiri in Panbari, Chirang district, and Abdul Hussain (54) of Dabandia in Kalgachia, Barpeta district.

The operation also led to the seizure of five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards and other documents that investigators described as incriminating.

The STF said further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged network's activities and identify additional links.