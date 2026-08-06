STF Assam arrests three more in fake GST-ITC fraud crackdown, total arrests rise to 12

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam has arrested three more accused from Kolkata in connection with major fake GST and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases, taking the total number of arrests in the ongoing investigation to 12.

According to an official statement, STF conducted coordinated search and raid operations in Kolkata, West Bengal, as part of its continuing crackdown on pan-India GST fraud syndicates.

On August 2, Vivek Kumar Gupta and Surajit Barman were apprehended from Tiljala, Kolkata, in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 05/2026. Subsequently, on August 4, another key accused, Vineet Kumar Poddar, was arrested from Kaikhali, Kolkata, in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 02/2026.

During the operations, STF seized mobile phones, SIM cards and various incriminating documents from the accused. After obtaining transit remand from the competent court, the three accused were brought to Guwahati on Wednesday night.

Among those arrested, Vineet Kumar Poddar and Vivek Kumar Gupta are residents of Kolkata, while Surajit Barman, a resident of Barama in Assam's Baksa district, was allegedly hiding in Kolkata to evade arrest.

The STF said the investigation is ongoing and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.