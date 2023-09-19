Acting on credible information regarding the illegal consignment of foreign-origin supari (betel nut) in Goalpara, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam launched a high-stakes operation to dismantle the illicit trade. The operation was initiated on the evening of September 14. Their target: apprehend those responsible for the clandestine supari trade.

On the intervening night of September 14 and 15 , the STF team zeroed in on their objectives, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals deeply entrenched in the illegal supari business. The culprits were identified as Mohibul Alam (35 years old) from Matia and Saber Ali (39 years old) from Bohoti Mayapara, both hailing from Golapara district.

Upon thorough interrogation and an initial search operation, the arrested individuals were found to be complicit in a sophisticated operation involving money laundering with Bangladeshi businessmen. The transactions took place through cash transactions and suspicious Indian bank accounts, indicating a complex web of financial deceit.

Further investigation exposed the modus operandi of this clandestine module, connecting numerous middlemen across the India-Bangladesh international border. It was revealed that the illegal smuggling of supari from Bangladesh into India predominantly relied on this illicit Hawala method of money transfer.

In response to these alarming findings, a case has been registered at the STF PS under STF PS Case No. 13/23, encompassing sections 120(B), 418, 420, 468, and 121(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).