Assam's Special Task Force (STF) recently conducted a targeted raid in Guwahati, resulting in the arrest of multiple individuals and the seizure of illegal substances. According to a statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of Assam Police, the operation took place at RupKonwar Path under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station on April 9, 2024.

During the raid, STF officials confiscated a plastic packet containing approximately 1 kilogram of suspected pure heroin, valued at around Rs 10 crore. Additionally, three mobile phones and undisclosed items were also recovered.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suman Talukdar (32), Audulomi Goyari (35), and Nersing Basumatary (57). Talukdar is from Ward No. 1, Digboi Town, Digboi; Goyari resides in 2 No. Bholatar, Dimakuchi, Udalguri; while Basumatary's address is 1 No. Nahar Bari, Silapathar, Dhemaji, with a present address listed as Sawkushi.

Currently, the apprehended individuals are undergoing legal procedures.