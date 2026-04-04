STF busts drug network in Guwahati, heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore seized at Amingaon

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Special Task Force (STF) in coordination with Kamrup Police, seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.50 crore during a raid at Amingaon.

The operation was led by Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, acting on specific intelligence inputs. Three individuals were apprehended in connection with the case, including two women from Manipur and a local peddler from Rangia.

The arrested have been identified as Kontha Ingalai (31) from Kakching in Thoubal district, Manipur; Mamataz Begum (38), also from Kakching; and Md Sahil Khan (43) of Khandigarh in Rangia.

During the operation, officials recovered 13 soap boxes containing heroin weighing a total of 182 grams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment was being transported for delivery to the Rangia-based peddler.

Police have initiated necessary legal proceedings against the accused. Officials stated that the STF has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks in Assam, with a focus on disrupting supply chains operating across state borders.