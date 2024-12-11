In a major breakthrough in an ongoing investigation over fake currency racket, the Special Task Force (STF) on December 11, under the leadership of Officer Kapil Pathak, conducted a follow-up raid in Tegheria, within the Dimoria Police Station jurisdiction, leading to the arrest of three notorious counterfeit currency distributors.



The STF team had seized a substantial amount of counterfeit currency during an operation in Kharikata, Sonapur, and arrested a key supplier on November 21. Acting on the supplier's confession, the STF, arrested three notorious fake currency distributors today.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mofidul Islam and Noor Zaman Islam, alias Maheswari, both hailing from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, and Abdul Kalam, also known as Babu, from Hatkhola in Sonapur.

During the operation, the STF confiscated a Swift Dzire vehicle (registration number AS01EP 5476) suspected to have been used for trafficking fake notes, along with five mobile phones linked to the operation.

The STF has intensified its investigation to uncover the larger nexus and connections behind this racket. Further developments are expected as the probe continues.





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