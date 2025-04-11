In a significant breakthrough against illegal wildlife trade, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, with operational support from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), rescued 11 highly endangered Tokay Gecko lizards from wildlife traffickers in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Acting on specific input from the WJC's South Asia Office, an STF team led by Dy SP Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, proceeded to Dibrugarh on April 10.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the local police and was aimed at intercepting smugglers planning to transport Tokay Geckos to the Mohanbari area of the district.

The trap was laid near the Sun Feast Dhaba at Mohanbari Tiniali. Around the designated time, three suspects arrived—two in a white Hyundai i20 (Reg. No. AS 23W 5506) and one on a Hero Passion Pro motorcycle (Reg. No. AS 06AF 0276). After entering the dhaba, one of the suspects retrieved a red backpack from the car. Acting swiftly, the STF team moved in and detained all three individuals.

Upon inspection of the backpack, officers discovered 11 Tokay Gecko lizards, each confined in separate nylon bags. The seizure was made in the presence of independent witnesses, and all legal procedures were duly followed. The rescued lizards are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which affords them the highest level of protection under Indian law.



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The arrested individuals were identified as:

Debashis Dohutia (34), son of Ajit Dohutia, from Kakopothar, Tinsukia

Manash Dohutia (28), son of Late Pulen Dohutia, also from Kakopothar, Tinsukia

Dipankar Gharphalia (40), son of Late Robin Gharphalia, resident of Rohmaia, Dibrugarh (presently residing in Ongali Gaon under Chabua PS)

During preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted to procuring the reptiles from Arunachal Pradesh and had allegedly negotiated to sell each gecko for ₹1 lakh.

The police also seized:

The car and motorcycle used in the operation

Three mobile phones

Identity documents including PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, and voter IDs

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Protection Act, where offences related to Schedule I species are cognizable and non-bailable, with punishments extending up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tokay Geckos are primarily found in limited pockets of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and are often targeted by international trafficking networks due to myths surrounding their medicinal properties.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to combatting illegal wildlife trafficking and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity.