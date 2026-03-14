STF detains suspected Jihadi in Assam’s Barpeta, probe deepens into alleged network

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police detained a suspected jihadi during an operation in Barpeta Road, intensifying the ongoing crackdown on extremist elements in the state.



The individual has been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, who was apprehended during a targeted operation carried out by the STF based on intelligence gathered from earlier arrests linked to the same investigation.



According to sources, the latest operation was launched following the interrogation and confession of two suspected jihadists who had been arrested earlier in connection with the probe. Information obtained during questioning reportedly led investigators to Rahman, prompting a swift operation to track him down.



Acting on the leads, STF personnel conducted the operation in Barpeta district, eventually detaining Rahman from Barpeta Road. Security officials believe the arrest could provide further crucial insights into the suspected network and its possible links.



Authorities have not yet disclosed detailed information regarding the suspected activities or affiliations of the accused, but officials indicated that the investigation is ongoing and further developments may follow.



Further interrogation of the detained suspect is expected to help investigators uncover the wider contours of the alleged network and determine whether more individuals were involved.