Stolen bike recovered in Assam's Juria, suspected bike thief arrested

Juria Police in Nagaon district have arrested a suspected bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle during an operation at Maheripar in Juria.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kartik Basak launched an operation in the area and apprehended the accused.

The arrested person has been identified as Arfan Ali of Dagaon. Police suspect that he was involved in a motorcycle theft racket operating in the area.

According to police, the racket had allegedly been active in the region for a long time, stealing motorcycles from different locations and hiding them at undisclosed places.

The latest arrest comes two days after Juria Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and arrested three suspected bike thieves in a separate operation.

Police are currently interrogating Arfan Ali to gather further information about the motorcycle theft network and identify other persons allegedly involved in the racket.