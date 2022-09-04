Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, in his latest visit to his constituency, urged the state government to stop the demolition of Madrassas in the state.

The MP said, "If any Jihadi is found anywhere, catch them and hang them or shoot them; the party has no objection to it."

Ajmal went on to say that "demolishing educational institutions, whether madrassas or any other educational institution or religious organization, is not right."

The MP said that these institutions are made by donations received from the general public over a period of 40 to 50 years. The MP said that the state has no right to demolish them and stated that the state must properly investigate the matter and take actions as per the law of the land. "If the court gives orders for demolition, then it's fine, but haphazard demolition will not be accepted," Ajmal further said .

Ajmal further stressed, "Stop Demolition immediately" and demanded compensation for the demolished Madrassas”.

He further hoped that discussions with the state were going on the matter and stated that it would be resolved soon.

Speaking to the media, he also informed about the upgradation of BN College to a university. "We have informed the Chief Minister of Assam about the need for a university in Dhubri District and he has assured us of the upgradation of BN College to a university soon," said Ajmal.

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