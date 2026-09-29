‘Stop character assassination of women’: Gaurav Gogoi speaks out amid nationwide concerns over women’s safety

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for an end to the character assassination of women who are victims of sexual offences and other crimes, amid growing concerns over women's safety across the country.

“Let’s stop the character assassination of women when there is a sexual offence or crime. Punish the criminal. Change the mindset,” Gogoi said in a post on X on Monday, September 29.

His remarks came as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke out against victim-blaming and called for greater safety for women in public spaces.

“Stop punishing women for the crimes committed against them,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi said women should not be asked to restrict their movements or remain indoors in response to incidents of harassment and sexual violence. He called for safer public spaces and swift action against those responsible for crimes against women.

His remarks also came amid protests by students and young people demanding greater safety for women.

In Assam, the comments come days after the death of 22-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, who was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Another incident involving a young woman was reported in Guwahati on September 27. A 23-year-old woman from Jorhat was found unconscious inside a room at Sunflower Guest House in Jalukbari late on Sunday night, following which police rescued her and began an investigation.

The incidents have renewed concerns over women's safety and the need for greater scrutiny of establishments such as guest houses and homestays.