‘Stop playing around in crisis’: Bir Lachit Sena’s Shrinkhal Chaliha defies Assam CM’s appeal on flood aid

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's appeal to organisations and individuals to stop collecting flood relief materials, saying his organisation will continue to gather assistance for flood-affected people in Sivasagar.

Chaliha accused the government of failing to adequately respond to the situation and said the administration should not "play around" during a crisis.

“Stop playing around and making fun at a time of crisis. The government should act responsibly,” Chaliha said.

Taking a swipe at the district administration, he alleged that the Deputy Commissioner was turning a blind eye to the situation.

“The DC is keeping his eyes shut. We will continue collecting flood relief. We cannot leave the people of Sivasagar in distress,” Chaliha said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the devastating floods that have affected large parts of Assam, leaving thousands of people in need of food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.

Chaliha said Bir Lachit Sena would continue its relief efforts despite the chief minister's appeal against independent collection of flood relief materials.

“We cannot abandon the people of Sivasagar in their time of crisis,” he said.

The Bir Lachit Sena leader's statement effectively challenges the government's appeal and signals that the organisation intends to continue its grassroots relief campaign in the flood-affected areas.